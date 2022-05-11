DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A vehicle struck a building Wednesday afternoon in Decatur, responders told WAND News.
Ameren Illinois told the station this happened at The Wharf, located at 201 W. 1st Drive in the South Shores area. The crash damaged a gas meter set.
Gas to the premise was turned off. Ameren said only one of its customers was affected.
Firefighters reported there were no injuries in the crash.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
