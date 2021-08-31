SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews are working to contain the release of ash at a Springfield power station after it created a dust cloud.
City Water, Light and Power officials said Springfield firefighters are at the Dallman Power Station Tuesday afternoon and are working with CWLP personnel.
CWLP leaders said a valve maintenance operation failed on a silo from Unit 4 before 4 p.m. Tuesday, causing ash to release into the air. Crews are "implementing measures" to stop the release, per a press release.
There are no risks from this spill to the water supply or electric plant operations. There are no reported injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.