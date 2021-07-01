DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A parking lot party at a Decatur restaurant is benefitting the foundation that honors Chris Oberheim.
Sliderz Bar and Grill, located at 5995 E. U.S. 36 in Decatur, is holding the event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. The Canaan Cox Band is performing.
The event includes drink specials, food and giveaways from sponsors.
All proceeds will go to the Oberheim family's Peacemaker Project 703 mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.