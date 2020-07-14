WATSON, Ill. (WAND) - The Hangar Restaurant in Effingham County was temporarily closed Tuesday after contact tracing revealed an employee with COVID-19 had been working.
Authorities with the Effingham County Health Department were performing contact tracing on a positive COVID-19 case and learned a patient who tested positive had worked in The Hangar Restaurant (6900 N. US Highway 45, Watson) during the contact period, which was from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on July 9.
Anyone who was a customer at The Hangar during the above time period should call the Effingham County Health Department at (217)342-9237.
According to ECHD, contact tracing is performed to identify people that were in close contact with a COVID positive patient when they may have been shedding the virus. Officials defined this period as two days before showing symptoms or two days before receiving a positive COVID test and being within six feet for longer than 15 minutes.
As a result of the tracing result, owner Betty Lewis decided to temporarily close for cleaning and disinfecting.
"The safety of my customers is top priority," Lewis said. "I want them to enjoy their dining experience and place their COVID worries aside for a few minutes."
After the disinfecting process, Lewis plans to reopen while following recommended guidance for safe operation during the pandemic.
"Effingham County Health Department recognizes the burden COVID-19 has placed on local businesses and applauds those that make the effort to promote the health and safety of people in our community," a press release from health officials said.
