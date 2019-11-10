(WAND) - Monday is Veteran's Day and several restaurants and companies across the state and country are offering free food and discounts for veterans and active military members. Here are some places in Central Illinois that are celebrating Veteran's Day with these specials.
Veterans Day Deals
AMC Stubs Members with a valid military I.D. can receive a free large popcorn all weekend long at participating theatres, from Friday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 11. The offer is available to active-duty service members and veterans who purchase a military priced ticket using their AMC Stubs membership. Learn more here.
Applebee's is offering veterans and active-duty military a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them on Veterans Day. Participating Connecticut Applebee’s locations include Plainville, Mansfield, Torrington, Orange, Groton and Danbury. The offer is for dine-in only. Veterans and active-duty military simply show proof of military service. Get details here.
Chili’s is offering veterans and active military members a free Veterans Day meal. The deal is for dine-in only and from a limited menu. Get more information here.
On Veterans Day, all U.S. Military veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. See details here.
All active, inactive and military personnel who visit participating Denny's locations nationwide, on Veteran's Day, Monday, Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon to enjoy a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam. The offer is valid for dine-in only with a valid military ID or DD 214. Get details here.
On Monday, Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military can receive a free donut of their choice, with no purchase necessary. Details here.
In addition to a free donut of their choice, the first 50 veterans and active military at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Nov. 11 will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community from A Million Thanks.
All active-duty and retired military can stop into a participating Hooters location for a free meal on Monday, Nov. 11. Veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu. It is available for dine-in only. Get details here.
Kohl’s
From Thursday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 11, Kohl’s will double its Military Monday discount to 30 percent. Discounts are valid in-store when the customer shows a valid Military ID, Military Dependent ID or Veteran ID at the point of purchase.
On Nov. 11, Little Caesars will give one $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo to each veteran or active member of the United States military who goes to a participating store between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and mentions the offer at the check-out counter and presents proof of service. Get more information here.
Outback Steakhouse offers a 10 percent discount off their entire check for all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID. Get details here.
Veterans, active duty military and reservists can visit participating Red Lobster locations for a free appetizer or dessert on Monday, Nov. 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer. Get details here.
Veterans and active duty are invited to enjoy a free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Monday, Nov. 11. The deal is good for dine-in only. Proof of service required. More details here.
Veterans and active military can get free lunch at Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get details here.