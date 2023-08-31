DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Farm Progress 2023 has wrapped up its run in Decatur. Returning here again in 2025. The show pumps money into the Decatur economy. It experienced a strong return of people as the pandemic goes into the rear view mirror.
“The economic impact is just by far the largest that we ever see with any visitors or anyone that comes to our community. Between buying our gas, staying in a hotel, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores,” said Teri Hammel Executive Director of the Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The Farm Progress Show pumps money into the local economy with purchases of gas, food and lodging. Hotels in Decatur and nearby cities were booked throughout this years run.
Next year the show will be in Boone, Iowa returning to Decatur in August 2025.
