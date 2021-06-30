DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Heavy rainfall throughout central Illinois caused homes and basements to flood.
SERVPRO of Decatur Forsyth said on average, the company takes 15 to 20 calls, but after the recent rain, they've fielded 60 to 100 calls daily.
"A lot of damage we see is carpet, baseboards and furniture," said Joel Robb, owner.
More than 100 homes in the area have been affected by flooding. Robb said with the amount of rain the area has seen, the ground can't absorb it as fast as it comes down.
"The water has to go somewhere," he explained. "So, at some point it starts leaching out and unfortunately basements are one of the places that water likes to leach out too."
If a homeowner falls victim to flooding, Robb suggested they raise anything that is on the ground off with blocks. In addition, homeowners should wrap the legs of furniture with tin foil to prevent the damage from getting worse.
"It stops the secondary damages and stops the wood from waking up, so we always tell people to grab your roll of tin foil and start putting it underneath you legs of all your furniture," Robb said.
Homeowners who fall victim to flooding can find information here.
