CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A local church is giving back during the cold winter months to the Champaign-Urbana community.
Restoration Urban Ministries is giving out blankets and toiletries to those in need.
"Even though sometimes things look good and sometimes things (don't) look good ... the weather has been helpful but we still have a lot of people struggling. I may look outside and say 40 degrees is nice, but I'm not sleeping outside and suddenly we have a whole different situation," said Executive Director of Restoration Urban Ministries Ervin T. Williams.
He said he has about 400 to 500 blankets available to anyone in need. Additionally, he has an emergency case for people at his own church, should a fire or any type of tragedy happen.
Though Pastor Williams has spent the majority of his time giving back, he wants to make it known that his church is also in a time of need.
"We were struggling really bad in the last quarter of the year. We looked at our bills and we were getting close to $300,000 in debt," said Williams.
He said the organization managed to collect $245,000, but he still needs an additional $300 just to catch up in bills.
"I am grateful for our community and I don't think we would've made it in the past six months. We couldn't have done it without the community and (we're) glad that they trust us," he said.
He said he is hopeful someone will soon partner up with the church so it can continue to remain open for the community.
To pick up a blanket, visit Restoration Urban Ministries at 1213 Parkland Court in Champaign.