Restoration Urban Ministries in need of financial assistance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Restoration Urban Ministries has been running for nearly 26 years, offering help and providing assistance to those in need.
Now, they're in need of help themselves.
Executive Director Ervin Williams said the organization is facing huge financial problems.
"Our biggest need right now is our finances. Just to catch up, it's going to require $90,000," said Williams.
He said he needs to meet that money before the end of the month.
"I'm not feeling good," said Williams.
He said the need for help has been increasing each year. Families and people are already signing up to be part of the organization's program, which is meant to help people financially, spiritually and academically.
He said right now, he has about 13 rooms available for the next round of people. He usually gets more than 100 applicants.
"We still have hope that the necessary funding is going to come through," said Williams.
He said a lot of the need for income comes from the building itself, and added that the building is very old and requires a lot of repair.
"Every day we practically have a maintenance crew doing things. holding on hanging on for one more year until we can do better," said Williams.
He said the group's food pantry has also been suffering for a while. A lot more people are coming with their children.
"Those of you that have a heart for those who are struggling, now would be the time to help. These are still our neighbors," said Williams.
Restoration Urban Ministries can be reached at info@restorationurbanministries.net.