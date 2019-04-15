DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to resurface U.S. Route 36 from Church Street to Fairview Avenue, IDOT and city officials have said.
The Decatur City Council is set to consider allocating $85,950 to cover its portion of the project, including the costs of replacing water and sewer equipment and some of the cost of upgrading traffic signals. That includes $61,800 in State Motor Fuel Tax funds.
“On city projects, we’ll replace manhole lids … we’ll replace water boxes as we do our paving,” said public works director Matt Newell. “IDOT will do that for us on Eldorado Street as well and expect us to reimburse them for it.”
IDOT officials told WAND they hope to begin the work this summer.
A spokesperson also told WAND the department is considering resurfacing Old Route 36 from the Sangamon County line to U.S. Route 36 in Decatur, but she said the timing of that work will depend on funding and the status of other projects in the region.