(WAND) - There’s a new way to purchase your holiday gifts this season.
Walmart will let customers take out a loan at the checkout line, too. It’s a new way to buy and pay later by breaking up the payments into monthly installments.
Point-of-sale loans are likely to be hot this holiday season, as retailers attempt to drive sales and shoppers demand easy-to-understand credit.
Some retailers, such as furniture stores, have offered installment loans for years.
Now startups and banks are tapping into technology that can offer consumers the option of a loan instantly and nearly everywhere.