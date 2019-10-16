DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The recent death of a retired Decatur police officer will be remembered with a Friday memorial.
James H. Ward, who served the city of Decatur for 28 years, died on Monday, Oct. 14. He began on June 29, 1970 and retired on Sept. 30, 1998.
Memorial date, time and place information is as follows:
Friday, Oct. 18
Visit with family: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Ceremony: 6 p.m.
First Christian Church
3350 North MacArthur Road, Decatur
“Please keep Office Ward’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” police said on Facebook.