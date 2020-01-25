LISLE, Ill. (WAND) - A retired Illinois State Police officer is dead after a shooting at a cigar lounge in Lisle.
The shooting occurred at 10:13 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Humidor Cigar Lounge at 1600 Ogden Ave.
Trooper Gregory Rieves, 51, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Retired Special Agent Lloyd Graham, 55, and current ISP District veteran Trooper Kaiton bullock, 48, were also victims of the shooting. Both are currently in stable condition after sustaining serious injuries.
The person responsible for the shooting was identified as Lisa McMullan, 51, of Chicago. She died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Surveillance video showed the group watching a big-screen TV when the woman stood up and shot Rieves.
McMullan then fired multiple rounds at two other men before she shot and killed herself, Lisle police explained.
The Lisle Police department continues to investigate as the ISP fully support their efforts.