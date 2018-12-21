DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A retired Illinois State Trooper appeared in court for the first time Friday after being charged with reckless homicide in the 2016 death of a Decatur woman.
Investigators say Jeffrey Denning, 55, had been driving faster than 100 miles per hour through Decatur while responding to the shooting of an officer in Mahomet in May 2016, when he hit a car driven by Kelly Wilson of Decatur. Wilson died from injuries in the crash, and a Macon County Coroner’s Jury ruled the crash accidental.
Authorities formally charged Denning in November.
Friday afternoon, Denning was arraigned in Macon County Court. Denning’s attorney James Elmore waived Denning’s right to a preliminary hearing and conceded probable cause in the case.
Elmore declined to comment on the case after the arraignment.
Denning is due back in court Feb. 4, 2019.