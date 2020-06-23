Mt. Pulaski – Grocery shopping in Mt. Pulaski is now a bit easier with the opening of a new grocery store on the square. A grocery with 125 local owners.
Market on the Hill opened Monday and has had steady business. The Logan County town is seeing its first grocery since a previous one closed in 2016.
Mt. Pulaski is similar to other towns across the country losing their main source for grocery items as bigger chains pull out and local owners retire. Strategic planning by local business people determined a grocery was needed as consumers were traveling to Lincoln, Decatur and Springfield to get basic food items.
The store is a cooperative owned by 125 residents with more showing interest in becoming owners. Beef and produce is locally grown or sourced for many for the items the store sells along with some national brands. A deli is also attracting interests from Mt. Pulaski shoppers.
A grand opening is scheduled for Friday at 6 pm.
