SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers coming back from a two-week spring break will consider Governor JB Pritzker's budget proposal, including his call for legalizing recreational marijuana.
Illinois has a stack of unpaid bills that have to be addressed. The total without late-payment interest is around $8 billion.
The News Gazette adds there is another $134 billion in unfunded pension liabilities.
Gov. Pritzker is calling for new revenue streams including a tax on shopping bags, a higher cigarette and tobacco tax, legalizing sports betting, and legalizing adult recreational marijuana usage.
Some republicans are critical of the plan. But democratic leaders think it is the way to dig Illinois out of a financial hole.
Republicans in the House and Senate have spoken out against a graduated income tax.
A bill proposing the legalization of recreational marijuana is expected to be unveiled this week, the News Gazette reports.
Lawmakers are tentatively set to finish their work on the session May 31.