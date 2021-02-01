CHICAGO (WAND) - Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr. is in the hospital.
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition announced its founder and president was recently hospitalized with abdominal discomfort.
He underwent surgery for an undisclosed condition.
The coalition said he is in good spirits and will be discharged in a few days.
Rev. Jackson is a Baptist minister and political activist. He was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.
