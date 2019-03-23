Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Cunningham Children's Home

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning to honor Rosann Gelvin Noel's Education Center and Coach Lou and Mary Henson's Gymnasium.
This is all a part of the Cunningham Children's Home that was being put into work for more than 20 years. "The Education Center is named for Dick’s late wife Rosann, who said, 'We can change the lives of these kids. They have been through so many difficult situations. Together, we can offer them a remarkable space and hope for a better future.' The Noel’s significant gift which more recently included a matching gift challenge provided Cunningham with the confidence to move forward with construction."
Kendall Gill commitment to the project was also honored and the court was named after him for his generous donations and belief in the project.
More can be found on: https://www.cunninghamhome.org/stories_and_media/open-house-and-ribbon-cutting