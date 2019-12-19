DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The time has finally come. A ribbon cutting will be held for the new Chipotle location in Decatur Thursday.
The ribbon cutting will be at the restaurant's location, 4165 N. Water St. at 11:30 a.m.
Plans for Chipotle began in 2017 after the Decatur City Council approved the zoning and demolition of several homes in the area.
The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce made the announcement of the ribbon cutting on its Facebook page Friday.
Chipotle will be open to the public on Sunday, Dec. 21.