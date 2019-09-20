SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A ribbon cutting will be held at a new outdoor fitness park at Lincoln Park in Springfield.
AARP and the Springfield Park District developed the fitness park.
It is one of about a dozen parks constructed this year around the country. This is the only one in Illinois.
It is part AARP's mission to help people to take control of their health as they age. AARP is establishing the fitness parks in coordination with FitLot, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping communities find the resources they need to plan, build and program outdoor fitness parks.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Park, 1601 N. 5th St.