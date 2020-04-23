DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College announced they will cancel their annual plant sale and Saturday market.
The decision comes due to the ongoing restrictions posed by COVID-19. It is also based on recommendations from local and state public health officials.
“At the forefront of the decision-making is the health and safety of vendors, customers, and our community at-large. We were looking forward to building upon the very successful 2019 Saturday Market season and Plant Sale; unfortunately we will have to wait until next year to do so. We will continue to investigate new ways to improve upon the Saturday Market and Plant Sale to ensure that the 2021 season is the most successful of all,” says Deanna Koenigs, Saturday Market Director and Small Farm Coordinator.
Vendors who have pre-paid fees can email Koenigs at dkoenigs@richland.edu.