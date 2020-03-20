DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College classes will remain online for the remainder of the spring semester amid the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.
No face-to-face instruction or services will be held.
A decision has not been made yet regarding summer semester plans.
Richland President Cris Valdez said, “Under these extremely fluid circumstances in response to the COVID-19 event, our decisions are informed by the safety and health of our staff and students. In an effort to curtail the spread of the virus, we are requiring students to start their online instruction method when instruction resumes on March 23.”
Students with questions about the online instruction can contact Online Learning by emailing ochelp@richland.edu or by calling the Online Learning Help Desk at (217) 875-7211, ext. 6376 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
Valdez added, “We are aware that some of our students will experience technology and connectivity barriers as it relates to the online instruction environment. The College is working diligently to develop resources and tools to mitigate and eliminate said barriers.”
Student Success Services will remain accessible through online services, text, phone, email, and video conferencing.
Students who have questions for their coaches can reach out to them via email or call (217) 875-7211, Ext. 6267. Coaches are currently scheduling virtual and phone appointments to help with registration and other enrollment-related questions.