DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College is getting a new mascot.
In response to student requests and a student leadership initiative, Richland Community College is bringing back the Richland Knight mascot.
The goal is for the mascot to help create more school pride for students.
During the spring semester, students prepared surveys, conducted research on college mascots, and chose to bring the Knight mascot back.
Virginia Bailee Book, Richland’s Student Trustee said, “When I started student leadership, the main goal was to set forth a mascot that would represent our college well. We worked hard as a team to create options, surveyed the student body, and in the end decided on the Knight. I believe having a strong mascot to help identify with will help students to feel more connected, as well as create a sense of community.”
According to Dr. Isaac Zuniga, Vice President of Student Success, “A revitalization of school spirit has been a goal of our Student Leadership Council and with the reintroduction of the Richland Knight as our campus mascot it upholds the values of faith, loyalty, courage, and honor which to me are the essence of any good mascot.” He added, “Having the mascot will create excitement and will help us strengthen the student experience at Richland. In addition, because we support inclusivity, our Knight is gender neutral, because we believe Richland is a campus for everyone.”
Richland student, Brenden Wilson, who was also part of the mascot project, said, “Making this mascot a reality was very important to me. I was very involved in pursuing the idea and I’m very pleased with the outcome. The mascot turned out better than we could have imagined. I can speak for all of student leadership council in saying we are all so excited to see this idea come to life, and we hope everyone else enjoys it too.”
The SLC will slowly continue to roll out the mascot design during the fall semester with some planned virtual events, social media posts, and the introduction of the new Knight “look” on the College’s Student Planner.
Classes for the Fall 2020 Semester started Monday.
The Knight will be the mascot for the college’s intramural teams which include sports like volleyball, ultimate frisbee, basketball and soccer.
