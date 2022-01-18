DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Richland Community College and Crossing Healthcare partner together to offer students and faculty free in-person counseling with a licensed professional starting January 20.
Malinda Powell, an Associate Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (ALMFT) at Crossing Healthcare will preform the services, at no cost for students faculty and staff. All the funding is provided by the Community Foundation of Macon County.
Powell has spent the last several years working with individuals, couples, and families to provide solution-focused mental health care that works in their everyday lives with the goal of enhancing their well-being.
Powell provides resources and assistance to those students, staff and faculty experiencing symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and trauma histories.
“I am excited to partner with Richland Community College to be there for students, faculty, and staff. Our office is here to provide a safe place for individuals to strengthen their resilience, gain perspective, sharpen their focus, and add to the mental and emotional tools that will aid them in their academic and personal success," said Malinda. "Looking for help when we are feeling overwhelmed or distressed can be so difficult. With counseling services available on Richland's campus, we hope to eliminate barriers that often keep people stuck and alone with their difficulties.”
Dr. Isaac Zúñiga, Vice President of Student Success at Richland, added, “As we continue to move through the pandemic and start the Spring 2022 semester, our partnership with Crossing Healthcare to provide onsite mental health counseling at no cost to our students is critical in supporting student success. Without this mental health service, our students will continue to struggle, oftentimes in silence. I am positive that this service will not only help our students reach their educational goals but will position them to gain success in the next chapter of their lives. Each of our campus wellness student support services are designed to assist our students outside the classroom and ultimately help them build resiliency so that can remain enrolled and complete their academic program.”
Services will available Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Richland’s campus at the Macon County Soil and Water Conservation Building, 4004 E. College Park, Decatur, IL 62521.
Appointments are recommended, though walk ins will also be accepted.
To scheduled an appointment visit www.richland.edu/wellness.
