DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College was ranked in the top 50 of a publication's list of best U.S. community colleges.
Academic Influence ranked RCC as the No. 45 community college in America. It also ranked at No. 2 in the state of Illinois.
The publication uses artificial intelligence technology to search massive databases. It measures the impact of work be people who have been affiliated with different colleges and universities.
The 2021 rankings are the first from Academic Influence for two-year colleges that award associate degrees and certificates. They were reached from an initial list of 839 U.S. community colleges.
Three conditions were use to evaluate colleges. Each school must be fully accredited, enroll at least 1,000 students and primarily offer two-year degrees and certificates.
