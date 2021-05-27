DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- In partnership with the Macon County Health Department, Richland Community College will be offering COVID Vaccine Clinics, beginning June 2 for Pfizer and June 3 for Johnson & Johnson.
Vaccinations will be provided on the following dates:
June 2 – Pfizer First Dose
June 3 – Johnson & Johnson Single Dose
June 23 – Pfizer Second Dose
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those ages 12+ (a parent or guardian must be present for ages 12 -17).
To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.richland.edu/clinic<http://www.richland.edu/clinic>.
This clinic is open to the public.
Richland students (enrolled for Summer or Fall 2021) who receive the vaccine at the clinic (or show their vaccine card, fully vaccinated) will receive a $50 credit to the Richland Cafe.
Anyone receiving the vaccine should enter through the main doors next to the flag poles and proceed to the Cafe area.
