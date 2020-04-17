DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College will be hosting a virtual graduation ceremony as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In these uncertain times, as COVID-19 continues to affect our lives in unprecedented ways, we want to keep our students health and safety at the forefront of our decision-making. It is with a heavy heart that I announce that we will suspend our in-person graduation ceremony scheduled for May 15,” said Dr. Isaac Zuniga, Vice President of Student Success. He added, “Even though our in-person celebration will not occur, I am happy to announce that we will hold a virtual graduation ceremony in lieu of our traditional event.”
Richland’s virtual graduation will be on Friday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m., the original planned date for the ceremony.
It will be streamed on Richland's Facebook and YouTube page.
“We want to celebrate the accomplishments of our students in a way that they deserve. During the virtual graduation, there will be remarks from Richland President, Dr. Cris Valdez, and Vice President of Academic Services, Dr. Denise Crews; as well as officially recognizing our graduating students.”
Graduating students who confirmed their participation in the ceremony should be on the lookout in their Richland email for additional information about the event.