DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Work on renovations is one step closer to reality at Richland Community College.
The board approved a $15 million bond for upgrades that could include, science labs, outdoor spaces, cafeteria updates and more. A master plan was approved by the Board of Trustees in July.
Work on the first of two phases could begin soon and they college hopes to have all of the work completed by Spring 2022.
The project will not increase tax payer contributions. The money used from the bond will be paid back in 12 years, according to President Cris Valdez.
Plan also include renovations to the current student area and improvements to student labs and offices . They hope classrooms will have more state-of-the-art features so students can be actively involved in the classroom.
Valdez hopes these updates will help attract new students and keep current students enrolled.
