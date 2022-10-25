DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Richland Community College Foundation is collaborating with The Ripple Foundation to create a $1,000 scholarship to provide supplies for students taking automotive courses.
The scholarship will provide students the funds to buy tools as they study to work in the automotive industry, and is created in memory of the late Christopher David Ripple.
Ripple worked in the automotive trade for 30 years, before he lost his life to a drunk driver on Thanksgiving 2020.
Ripple's son Wade started The Ripple Foundation in his honor.
“My dad was a loving and compassionate man,” Wade said. “I want to keep his spirit alive and help anyone interested in pursuing an automotive career.”
If any person or business entities wish to get involved, they can donate on the Richland Foundation’s website (richland.edu/make-a-gift). Please indicate that the gift is in honor of Chris Ripple.
To learn more about The Ripple Foundation visit changeinmotion.community.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.