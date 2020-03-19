DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College said they will offer food options to students experiencing food insecurity.
The college said students who are experiencing food insecurity due to COVID-19 can stop by the campus and take advantage of free hot meals. The meals will begin on March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on weekdays.
Meals will be prepared in advance and they will not be offering a regular menu.
If you pick up a meal students will be asked to drive up to the main entrance of campus at the flag poles and will be directed to pickup their meals curbside.
Students can also access the Richland Pantry on Wednesdays only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To access the pantry all students must enter through the food pantry entrance located in Parking Lot C.
“We understand that food insecurity doesn’t stop when classes aren’t in session, therefore we want to ensure that our students continue to have access to food for them and their families, especially during this unprecedented time,” added Melton.