DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - To help address the nursing and healthcare worker shortage, Decatur Memorial Foundation awarded its largest grant ever to Richland Community College.
In February, Decatur Memorial Foundation granted Richland Community College $3.2 million to expand the college's nursing and clinical programs over the next four years. Decatur Memorial leaders believe the grant will address the nurse and healthcare worker shortage in central Illinois.
"For us, being able to partner with a local community college that invests in our community to get local people into this pipeline and to be able to take care of the patients we have, is really important," said Drew Early, President and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital.
The EnRich Healthcare program is a collaboration between Decatur Memorial Hospital and Richland Community College. The program aims to triple the number of qualified students applying for enrollment into the college's nursing and health care professional programs.
"We are really excited as we start to see these students show up on campus and starting their first days as learners and getting exposure in healthcare," Early said. "We think there is a lot of other opportunities to meet other demands for us."
The funding will allow Richland to integrate and expand the use of technology, implementing increased simulation learning in classroom, lab and clinical settings. According to the college, the funding will also create at least 3 faculty positions and 4 new administrative positions to accommodate the program's expansion.
"I really applaud leaders that have put EnRich together to not only acknowledge the healthcare worker shortage, but to be creative and think about solutions so that our community can be well taken care of in the future," said Rebekah Zungia, Director of EnRich Healthcare.
Students in the program have the opportunity to work and learn at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Officials hope graduates of the EnRich Healthcare program will consider joining the DMH team.
"These patients are our friends, neighbors and families, so in order to have the workforce that is here and apart of this community is a difference maker," said Early.
EnRich was designed to create a training program to meet workforce needs. It launched in 2018 and according to college leaders, EnRich has helped train more than 1,500 people. Of those, 89% of participants completed the program, 95% obtained employment in 2 weeks and 85% were employed after 6 months.
Dr. Cristobal Valdez shared that EnRich has has almost 90% of students come from under-represented populations and low socio-economic status.
To learn more about EnRich, click here. To donate to the Decatur Memorial Foundation, click here.
