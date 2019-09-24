(WAND) - Mike Mendel, producer for popular television shows "The Simpsons" and "Rick and Morty," has died.
The platform dedicated to airing adult cartoons on Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, said in a statement:
"All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Rick and Morty producer Mike Mendel. He guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues."
Mendel also worked on films "Big" and "Jerry McGuire."
The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been released. He was 54.