(WAND) - Ride Illinois is working to teach truck drivers how to be safer around bicycles.
The decision to add Truck-Bike safety content comes after recent accidents and deaths.
Ride Illinois released a new online Truck Driver module to the statewide organization's popular BikeSafetyQuiz.com website.
The online lessons are used by cyclists, drivers, students, police departments and others to increase knowledge on bicycling safety.
The Truck Driver module covers crash avoidance and relevant state laws.
There are new questions on how bicyclists can ride more safely around trucks and other large vehicles that have been added to the Adult Bicyclist module of BikeSafetyQuiz.com.
"Bicycle safety around trucks and buses has been a growing concern," said Ed Barsotti, Chief Programs Officer of Ride Illinois. "We want to close a gap in education for people riding bicycles and driving trucks."