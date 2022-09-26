(NBC) - Rihanna will headline the halftime show at next year's Super Bowl, the pop singer, her record label, the NFL and new halftime show sponsor Apple Music announced Sunday.
The Twitter accounts of the NFL and Roc Nation — the record label that represents Rihanna, founded by the rapper Jay-Z — posted a photo of what appears to be Rihanna's tattooed arm holding up an NFL football, with the caption "Let's GO." Rihanna posted the same image on her Instagram account.
Apple Music, which the NFL announced last week will replace previous sponsor Pepsi as the halftime show's sponsor, also confirmed the news on Twitter.
"IT'S ON. @rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23," the tweet read.
