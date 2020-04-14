SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - During these times of uncertainty, the Mayor of Springfield, Jim Langfelder, says people need to come closer together. That's why the city is asking the community to show some support for those working on the front lines.
Every evening starting at seven, the city has asked people to cheer and ring bells — showing thanks and gratitude for health care workers and first responders.
"A lot of people ask what they can do, and this is a simple show of support," Langfelder says. "It can be a business, or individuals or anybody just to show that support every evening, and it's just for one minute."
The mayor says this shows unity, even though we are supposed to be socially distant.
"We don't say thank you enough," Langfelder says. "I think it's important that we do, and I think this is a simple way to make that happen."
The city first reached out to area churches, asking if they could ring their bells to show support.
"It's a logical place to start," Langfelder says. "When you think of bells, you think of churches."
Places of worship around Springfield, like Hospital Sisters of St. Francis and Trinity Lutheran Church ring their bells every evening.
Andy Hook, Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, says they chose to do a little something different by playing the National Anthem.
"Of course, that's a good way to unify under the National Anthem, but also a reminder that our health care workers and first responders are American heroes," Hook says. "One of the tenants of Christianity is sacrificial love, and we think about that with everyone who puts their lives in harms way to help others; even people they've never met. Right now, with this pandemic, our health care workers are certainty doing that."
The mayor says 'Ringing in Springfield' is not only a way to appreciate those on the front lines, but it's also a reminder for us to do our part and stay at home.
"They're putting themselves at risk for our health benefit," Langfelder says. "We should be keeping our social distance. We should only go out when it's an essential need to, not when you want to. This is an another reminder to do our part, so we don't overwhelm the health care providers, so they can do their job."