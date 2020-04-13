SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield and Springfield Park District have partnered to show gratitude to the healthcare workers.
Every evening at 7 p.m. for one minute, Carlo van Ulft, will be playing the Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon to show unity along with give thanks to those working the front lines.
The initiative called "Ringing In Springfield is a reminder to residents that front line workers are risking their lives to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Mayor Langfelder sent out the call for everyone to join in, from places of worship, residents from their homes and of course from one of the largest instruments in the world! …our very own Rees Memorial Carillon. The District commits to this sign of solidarity as we ring the bells each night until the State of Illinois “Stay at Home Order” is lifted.
Residents are encouraged to join in as well, by ringing bells from their homes or cheering.