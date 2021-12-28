CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Public health leaders recorded a rise in COVID-19 testing before and after the holiday weekend.
"Prior to the gatherings of the holidays, we asked people to get tested before they gather with people, so there wouldn't be outbreaks within those settings and then afterwards people thought they might have been exposed so they tested," said Julie Pryde, administrator at the C-U Public Health District.
Champaign County public health saw a large number of people heading to testing sites. However, public health leaders made it clear that asymptomatic and contract tracing testing should not be done at a hospital. Instead, people should go to testing sites.
"It's very important that we don't take up our health care resources for things like routine testing," Pryde said.
With the Omicron variant becoming the dominant strain, doctors said if someone isn't feeling well, whether it's a stuffy nose or sore throat, they should plan to get tested for the virus.
"If you are symptomatic, you need to be testing, because it's so hard to tell the difference between flu and any of the strains of COVID," said Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer with HSHS.
Finally, while testing is readily available, health leaders said testing is only a tool.
"What really needs to happen to save our healthcare system and save lives is people need to be vaccinated and boosted," said Pryde.
To find local testing and vaccination sites, click here.
