(WAND) - Rising gas prices are not only a pain for drivers, but are cutting into profits for trucking companies.
Blair Williams is hunkering down in southern Illinois Friday night as he makes a haul down south.
"Everybody is working so hard, and I don't always drive - but as you said, they're some changes going on. So I'm just trying to make sure we utilize our equipment the best that we can," Williams explained.
He's the owner of BNA Logistics LLC, which hauls everything from freight to grain.
"We've got a great group of drivers. I couldn't ask for anybody better in these times. Some of them have become like family - they've been with us for so long," Williams told WAND News.
Williams said over the past few weeks, customers have been willing to pay for some of the increasing fuel costs. But the price is still eating into his profits.
"The rates could actually go up a little more to assist with that. So yes, we are seeing a little bit increase in profit margin," Williams said.
The Midwest Truckers Association said diesel fuel has gone up 70 cents in the past week alone. They said some companies are off setting the cost by imposing a fuel surcharge.
"It affects everything, everything that you move. Everything that you buy is moved by truck, as a result you're going to see this inflationary trend continue," Don Schaefer, executive vice president of the Midwest Truckers Association told WAND News.
Schaefer expects central Illinois residents to start noticing the rising fuel costs for truckers, passed along in the price of their everyday items.
"They have to get their milk, they're going to have to get their supplies, their toilet paper. They're going to want to go to Sam's, they're going to want to go to the grocery store. People need these items - they're going to move. The problem is its going to cost more," Schaefer added.
With inflation already driving up the cost for goods, shoppers should get ready to dig deeper into their wallet.
