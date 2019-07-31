(WAND) - There isn't a need to pull out winter coats yet. The summer season has brought in temperatures in the eighties.
But how is it possible to catch a cold when it's hot outside? Health experts said people are more active during the summer, touching surfaces and spreading germs on their hands, thus making it easier to catch a cold.
Rachel Deerwester is a registered nurse who is part of an infectious prevention team at H.S.H.S. St. Mary's Hospital. She said there are more than 200 viruses that can cause a cold. During the winter, it is the Rhino and Corona-virus. In the summer, it's the enterovirus.
"That little guy can cause the extra symptoms to make your cold last longer than the winter," Deerwester explained.
Symptoms such as headaches, cough and fever would feel as if they are taking longer than usual to recover from.
Health experts said it is possible to catch a cold during any season of the year. That means people have to stay diligent in taking care of their bodies. They said people should washing hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Drinking water is also a plus.
A cold can linger for as long as two weeks. If symptoms aren't going away, health experts suggested reaching out to a local physician.