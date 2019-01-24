DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Snow and cold temperatures are hitting the state of Illinois once again, and the risk of pipes freezing could be possible.
According to 2018 State Farm claims data, more claims were paid in Illinois for winter water losses than any other state in the U.S. Data shows that just over 1,500 claims were made. The total pay-out for Illinois claims in 2018 reached nearly $28,000,000 with average cost per claim just under $18,000.
State Farm and Burdick Mechanical Contractors want homeowners to be aware of the risk of freezing pipes as the temperatures continue to drop. Burdick Mechanical Contractors say, the temperature has to be below freezing (32 degrees) for the pipes to freeze. They say usually when pipes freeze it's because of an expansion.
"It's on a molecular level. If you've got the same volume of water and the same volume of ice, the ice will take up more space. It will eventually cause a split and the pipe will burst," explains Project Manager, Brandon Burdick.
To help prevent pipes from freezing, Burdick recommends homeowners leave a trickle of hot and cold water from a faucet on an outside wall. They also recommend homeowners keep cabinet doors open to allow heat to get to un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls.
"If you have plumbing on exterior walls that don't have a lot of insulation that could cause the temperature to drop quicker," explains Burdick.
If pipes freeze a lot of times water will quit running or in the worse case the pipes will burst causing a large water mess. It's important to turn the water supply off to the home if the pipes burst and call a plumber.
Burdick recommends for people going out-of-town to turn their water supply off, just to be safe.