featured River rescue in progress in Riverton May 24, 2020 May 24, 2020 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WAND) - A river rescue is in progress at Wheeland Park in Riverton.Riverton Fire confirmed there are multiple crews on scene.WAND will update you as soon as more information comes in. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDecatur nail salon found operating in the dark, defying stay-at-home orderPritzker withdraws rule imposing misdemeanor on businesses defying stay-at-home orderArrests made after fight involving shovels, sledgehammers in TaylorvilleJB's Hideout closes after defying governor's executive orderPolice: 5 Decatur shooting victims taken to hospitalPolice warn of Amazon phishing scamCDC releases guidelines for school reopening decisionsIllinois bars, restaurants can reopen outdoor seating in Phase 37 DMVs to open next week for drive-through vehicle registration servicesRep. Darren Bailey removed from legislative session after refusing to wear mask Images Videos Poll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.