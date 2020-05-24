(WAND) - Crews searched for a missing person at Wheeland Park in Riverton Sunday.
Police were called to the park at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found his personal belongings on the shore.
There was no sign of him. Crews are currently searched the river for him. The height of the river and the strong current made it difficult. There were divers in the boats.
Sangamon County Rescue Squad, the Riverton Fire Department and conservation police were on the scene.
The search was called off just before 6:45 p.m. Crews will be back out there Monday around 8-9 a.m. if weather cooperates.
