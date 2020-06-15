RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A duplex is a total loss after catching fire Monday.
A WAND-TV crew on the scene of the fire, located along the 900 block of Madison Avenue, saw firefighters attacking the fire from on top of the roof. A ladder truck was on the scene.
Authorities arrived on the scene at about noon Monday and battled the fire for about two hours before putting the flames out.
One side of the duplex had a grandmother, two kids and a cat, while the other side had a mother and daughter. Responders managed to get everyone out.
Crews used equipment to rescue the cat. It went to a vet for treatment and is expected to be OK, per firefighters.
Authorities from Sherman, Springfield and Rochester responded to this fire. Riverton police were at the scene.
WAND-TV will update this story as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.