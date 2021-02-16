RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man was arrested after deputies said they found heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine in his home.
On Feb. 11 at 6:10 p.m., the Sangamon County Sheriff's DIRT team and Investigations Division conducted a traffic stop as a result of a narcotics investigation.
The traffic stop happened near exit 96 on Interstate 55.
The driver of the car was 37-year-old Joseph C. Sklenka.
Deputies said about 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine was recovered from the vehicle.
DIRT also obtained a search warrant for his home in the 1000 block of North 5th in Riverton.
Deputies said they recovered about 460 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 25 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 90 grams of suspected cocaine and $450 in cash.
Sklenka was taken to the Sangamon County Jail and was charged with Manufacture/Delivery controlled substance, Manufacture/Delivery heroin 15 grams to 100 grams, Manufacture/Delivery 15 or more grams of cocaine, resisting a Peace Officer and Driving while suspended.
