RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes.
Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910.
He was also ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss. He will also be on probation for three years following his release from prison.
A judge said Hines had willfully prepared fraudulent tax returns, often falsifying information pertaining to business property loss amounts and education credits.
A federal grand jury returned a twelve-count indictment against Hines in March 2020, which included ten counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent individual income tax returns and two counts of wire fraud.
Hines pleaded guilty to one count of false and fraudulent statements and one count of wire fraud in June 2022.
Hines had remained on bond since his initial appearance in May 2020.
The case investigation was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations Division and the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.