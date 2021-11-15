SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Riverton man was sentenced to six years in prison for possession of a stolen converted vehicle; police say its his 11th prison sentencing.
According to officials, Richard A. Griffin, 51, of Riverton, Illinois, was sentenced to six years in prison for the class 2 felony, and carries a sentencing range of probation to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Griffin was originally arrested on July 2, 2021 after stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of Curtis’ Repair Shop, Rte. 16, Tower Hill.
Officials report employees of Curtis’ Repair Shop followed Griffin to the Jehovah’s Witness Church parking lot on Rte. 16 in Shelby County, where they blocked him in, preventing him from exiting.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Jehovah’s Witness Church parking lot and arrested Griffin.
Officials say before police arrived, Griffin had backed up and rammed the pick-up truck driven by the Repair Shop employees, causing damage to the front-end of the pick-up and the back-end of the stolen vehicle.
According to police, the employees removed Griffin from the stolen vehicle and physically restrained him until officers arrived at the scene.
Griffin admitted to police that he stole the vehicle and stated that he turned into the church parking lot because he was traveling in the wrong direction, and admitted to backing into the pickup truck driven by the employees in an unsuccessful attempt to escape.
Griffin remained in the Shelby County Jail since his arrest.
Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke commended the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for its immediate response in this case, stating that “sheriff’s deputies responded without delay or hesitation and intervened in a situation that could have escalated” and further stated, “the individuals who assisted law enforcement with their proactive involvement exhibited courage and exemplary citizenship, resulting in the apprehension and conviction of a career criminal.”
