RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A police officer accused of head-butting a man is now on unpaid administrative leave.
As WAND-TV previously reported, Riverton officer Grant D. Peterson was indicted in Sangamon County Wednesday for aggravated battery and official misconduct. He's accused of attacking Jacob Melton, who was brought in to the Riverton Police Department for a breathalyzer test late on Feb. 4 after a traffic stop.
Prosecutors said Peterson "made contact of an insulting or provoking nature" to Melton, then grabbed him by the neck and head-butted him.
A statement from Riverton officials said Peterson was immediately removed from duties, and added the decision to place Peterson on unpaid leave is pending further action by the village. The Village Board is planning a special meeting for 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at Village Hall.
"As noted by Mr. Melton in his statement to the press issued on Thursday, Feb. 20, in his view, Chief (Jim) Lawley and the Village have handled this matter with the utmost fairness, honesty, transparency and integrity," the statement added. "We will continue to handle this matter in that fashion, with due regard for the rights of Mr. Melton, Officer Peterson, and all others involved in this matter, but with the well-being of the Village and its residents at the forefront."
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigated this case.