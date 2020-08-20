RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Riverton's school district said it will move to fully remote learning after a positive COVID-19 case entered one of its buildings.
The person who tested positive entered the building on Monday. They were asymptomatic, according to a letter sent out to the district community, and leaders were informed about the case Thursday afternoon.
"All school buildings have been deep cleaned three times by our custodial staff since Monday," the district said. "Those who may have been in close contact (within a six-foot distance for more than fifteen minutes) with the person will be or have been notified appropriately. Thankfully, due to the efforts of our staff, all mitigation measures were in place, thus limiting the potential spread of the virus."
All school in Riverton CUSD No. 14 will begin Enriched Remote Learning on Friday, Aug. 21. The district plans to re-evaluate its plan in the next several weeks and explain how it wants to proceed on Monday, Sept. 14, when its board is next scheduled to meet.
All current extracurricular activities are staying active and will be separately monitored.
"We will rely on data provided to us by the Sangamon County Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health to guide our decision making, specifically analyzing positivity and hospitalization rates and the total number of cases in Sangamon County," the letter went on to say. "If we are to begin our Hybrid Learning Model again, we will start on Monday, Sept. 21.
"We truly appreciate the support and patience of our community throughout these difficult times. We are very glad we were able to see all students who chose to learn through our Hybrid Learning Model, and we hope that we set all students up for success throughout the remainder of this school year. More communication from our schools will continue throughout next week as we transition into Enriched Remote Learning."
