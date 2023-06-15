Rivian loses its spot on the benchmark Nasdaq 100 index

NORMAL (25News Now) - Rivian Automotive, which makes electric vehicles in Normal, will lose its spot next week on the closely watched Nasdaq 100 index after the company’s stock price has fallen roughly 92% since it became a publicly traded firm in November, 2021.
Nasdaq said in a news release that Rivian is being replaced on the index with onsemi, an Arizona-based semiconductor supplier starting Tuesday, June 20.
The Nasdaq 100 index measures the performance of some of the biggest-name companies, mainly from the technology sector.
While Rivian’s removal from the Nasdaq 100 may signify a loss of prestige, its stock can continue to be traded on the exchange.
Rivian’s introduction into the stock market in November, 2021 was one of the major business stories of that year, as the share price soared to almost $180.00 at its high. At the close of Thursday’s regular trading session, Rivian was priced at $14.74 per share, down about 92% from the euphoria tied to the initial public offering.
Supply chain problems, caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the COVID-19 pandemic were among the unexpected challenges faced by Rivian as it attempted to ramp up production of its R1T pickup trucks, R1S sport utility vehicles and delivery vehicles for Amazon.
This spring, Rivian said it’s on track to produce 50,000 vehicles this year, about twice as many as in 2022. The company also anticipates it will become profitable for the first time in 2024. Rivian said it lost $1.35 billion during the first quarter of this year, continuing a streak of quarterly losses running in the billions.
Nasdaq’s news release said Rivian is also being removed from the Nasdaq -100 Equal Weighted Index, the Nasdaq -100 ESG Index and the Nasdaq -100 Ex-Tech Sector Index.
25News reached out to a Rivian spokesperson for comment late Wednesday night.
