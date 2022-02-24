CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Part of I-57 northbound near Pesotum is blocked Thursday night as troopers respond to a crash.
At 8:24 p.m., state police said a semi-truck is blocking all of the right lane and part of the left lane of I-57 northbound at mile post 220.
They added vehicles are continuing to drive in the area at high speeds despite several emergency responders and fair warning.
Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.
"Slow down and move over for stationary emergency vehicles," authorities said in a press release.
